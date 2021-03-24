Firefighters respond to house fire on Dovercliffe Road

Guelph, Ont., March 24, 2021 – On Tuesday, March 23, Guelph Fire responded to reports of smoke in a home and a potential fire.

Firefighters from several stations responded at about 12:19 p.m. to the property at 39 Dovercliffe Road, could seeing smoke coming from the home. A fire was found in the basement of the home and had spread within the walls to the main and second floors.

The residents of the home had evacuated before crews arrived. There were no injuries.

The fire was fought quickly on all three floors. An investigation is underway by Guelph Fire investigators to learn what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at approximately $250,000.

