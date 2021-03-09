Firefighters respond to house fire in Guelph’s south end

Guelph, Ont., March 9, 2021 – Earlier today, March 9, Guelph Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the city’s south end.

Firefighters, responding from four stations at about 10:28 a.m. to the property at 5 Steffler Drive, could see fire and smoke coming from the upstairs window of the home.

The fire was quickly fought from inside the residence, with efforts concentrated in an upstairs bedroom.

Four people and pets, who were inside the home when the fire started, were able to get out safely. However, as a precaution, one resident was taken to hospital by Guelph-Wellington paramedics for smoke inhalation. There are no other injuries.

The house sustained extensive fire and smoke damage, and the cause of the fire, along with a damage estimate, is under investigation by Guelph Fire investigators.

Special thanks to the Guelph Police Service, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, and Victim Services Wellington for their support at the fire scene.

