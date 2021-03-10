Find out what’s golden about Guelph

Culmination of 2020 Artist in Residence project

Guelph, Ont., March 10, 2021 – #GoldenGuelph, created by 2020’s Artist-in-Residence Jenny Mitchell, is now ready to view online at guelph.ca/goldenguelph.

The project combines silkscreening, audio recording and storytelling to explore Guelph’s story from different perspectives.

Mitchell reached out to the community through summer and fall 2020 to collect memories of Guelph. Individuals submitted over 50 photos of places, people or events from Guelph’s past, along with descriptions of their significance. Recorded interviews of stories with community members are available for listening alongside the submitted image and artwork at guelph.ca/goldenguelph.

The artist selected a variety images and silkscreened them onto T-shirts, which were gifted to participants. Members of the public can purchase original #GoldenGuelph silkscreened T-shirts by emailing the artist at [email protected].

Normally a summer-fall residency, the 2020 Artist-in-Residence term faced delays due to COVID-19, and the delivery of the project shifted online to ensure the safety of all involved.

“#GoldenGuelph was a massive undertaking,” says Tammy Adkin, manager of Museums and Culture for the City. “Jenny has done an incredible job navigating pandemic protocols to complete this project and her hard work throughout the course of the residency deserves to be celebrated.”

About Jenny Mitchell

Jenny Mitchell is a Guelph-based multidisciplinary artist specializing in drawing, silkscreening, and storytelling. She was the City of Guelph’s inaugural RBC Market Mornings Artist in 2014, and operates The Golden Bus, a mobile collaborative arts space. Skilled in the practice of audio recording and music production, Jenny is currently the Volunteer and Mobile Studio Coordinator for CFRU, and has released 11 albums of original music.

About the Artist-in-Residence program

The Artist-in-Residence program is offered by the City of Guelph to broaden the community’s experience of the arts. The annual program invites artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while enlivening public spaces.

Media contact

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-836-1221 extension 2775

[email protected]