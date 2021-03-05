Final phase of traffic calming measures coming to Downey Road

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2021 – This spring, the City of Guelph is implementing the final phase of traffic calming measures along Downey Road between Woodland Glen and Teal drives.

Traffic calming measures will include four speed cushions. These types of humps are designed to reduce passenger car speeds, but include wheel cut outs to allow large vehicles, like fire trucks, to drive over them unaffected.

Temporary traffic signals are planned for the intersections of Woodland Glen Drive and Niska Road along Downey Road later this year. Further studies will be done in the coming year to determine the permanent solutions for these two intersections based on the design of the Hanlon Expressway/Kortright Road/Downey Road interchange work being led by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

“The City is adding these traffic measures to Downey Road to keep our commitment to the community to reduce vehicle speeds along this stretch of road now that the Niska Road bridge is open and we’ve completed all relevant traffic studies,” explains Steve Anderson, manager of Transportation Engineering. “These final traffic calming measures will make Downey Road safer for all road users. They also support community priorities as reflected in the City’s Strategic Plan by improving the safety, efficiency and connectivity of Guelph’s transportation system.”

About the Downey Road Transportation Improvements Study

In July 2014, City Council directed staff to complete a design of Downey Road, including traffic calming measures and bike lanes. The study and recommendations were presented to Council in September 2016.

The first phase of Downey Road Transportation improvements was completed in 2017 and included the installation of:

pavement markings to show cycling, parking and turning lanes

four bump-outs, also known as curb extensions that narrow the road for a short distance to help reduce car speed

three centre islands

Green painted cycling lanes and two radar speed display boards were added in 2019.

Additional traffic studies found that phase 1 measures were not effectively reducing vehicle speeds along Downey Road, with vehicle speeds averaging above 60 kilometres per hour. Based on this data, Council deferred implementing phase 2 traffic calming measures until staff completed traffic studies following the reopening of the Niska Road bridge in August 2019.

