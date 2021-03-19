Fewer COVID-19 restrictions for Guelph starting March 22

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public health moves to level orange/restrict in Provincial COVID-19 response framework

Guelph Ont., Friday, March 19, 2021 – Because people and businesses in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have taken action to slow the spread of COVID-19, the province is moving Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health from level red/control to level orange/restrict in the Provincial COVID-19 response framework this Monday, March 22.

“Some good news! Thanks to everyone doing their part to help Guelph get through this. I know these restrictions are hard on us, our kids, our families and our businesses, but they are working; Guelph is slowing the spread of COVID-19,” says Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We still have some hard work ahead of us to prevent future lockdowns and get our community vaccinated by this fall. Let’s be kind. Let’s help each other. Follow the rules so that we can stay open and stay safe,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

City recreation centres open

All visitors entering a City recreation facility must complete a COVID-19 Screening Form. Parents/guardians will complete this for their children as well as themselves before coming into the facility.

Indoor recreation programs are scheduled to start April 6. The City will issue refunds if programs are cancelled due to low enrollment or COVID-19.

Customers must register for drop-in swim and skate programs and may do so up to 72 hours in advance. Register online or call 519-837-5699

Seasonal users can rent a pool or rink in accordance with public health guidelines. For rental information please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5678.

Guidelines for indoor rinks, pools and programs

People may only be in the recreation facility for 90 minutes except when engaging in a sport.

Up to 10 people can participate in classes. Up to 50 people train in areas with weights or exercise equipment. People using weights or exercise equipment must stay three metres apart.

Team sports must be modified to avoid physical contact. Up to 24 participants can be on the ice at one time. No spectators are permitted other than one parent or guardian per child.

Arena changerooms are open but washrooms in the changerooms remain closed. Arena lobby washrooms remain open. Lockers, showers, sauna and the public viewing gallery at pools remain closed.

Participants will come dressed for swimming, enter the pool through the family change room and use the men’s or women’s change rooms before leaving.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules and registration information.

City Hall and Provincial Offences Court

Service counters remain open to the public. Visit guelph.ca for online services.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open on Saturday mornings. Up to 75 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph libraries open

All library locations will resume regular business hours. The Scottsdale branch will open for in-person service, browsing, and computer use on March 23. Visit guelphpl.ca for details.

Guelph Museums open

Up to 30 visitors allowed indoors. Museum visits must be scheduled in advance at guelphmuseums.ca.

River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre

The River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre remain closed to the public. Visit riverrun.ca for online performances.

Gathering limits at level orange

Limit close contact to the people you live with. Stay at least two metres away from everyone else. If you live alone, you can have close contact with one other household.

For indoor and outdoor gatherings, please ensure there is enough room for people who don’t live together to stay at least two metres apart.

Private gatherings

Indoors up to 10 people

Outdoors up to 25 people

Organized public events in staffed businesses and facilities

Indoors up to 50 people

Outside up to 100 people

Religious, wedding and funeral services

Indoors up to 30% of room capacity

Outdoors up to 100 people

Restaurants and bars

Capacity limits

Capacity limits for indoor dining will be adjusted and based on a standard, scalable calculation that will allow for up to approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules. The total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons in Red-Control and 100 patrons in Orange-Restrict.

Guests must

Sit with at least 2 metres between tables

Wear masks or face coverings except when eating or drinking (with some exceptions)

Wear a mask or face covering and keep two metres apart when lining up and gathering outside

Give their name and contact information

Time restrictions

Establishments must close by 10 p.m.

Alcohol cannot be sold after 9 p.m.

No one can drink alcohol after 10 p.m.

Stores

Fitting rooms cannot be right next to each other.

Guests must

wear a mask or face covering (with some exceptions) and keep at least 2 metres apart inside and when lining up and outside

answer COVID-19 screening questions before entering a mall

To report a concern about a gathering or business

The City is educating people and businesses and responding to concerns.

Resources

