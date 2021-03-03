Do you love to write or draw?

Guelph, Ontario, March 3, 2021 – We’re looking for youth and seniors in our community to sign up to be a part of our letter writing program—Greetings from Guelph.

Youth, between 13 and 30 years old, can write letters, draw pictures or share poems that we’ll mail this spring to seniors who have registered to receive correspondence.

“Having Guelph’s youth send letters filled with love and encouragement is a small act of kindness that can go a long way to brighten someone’s day,” says Jenn Bucci, recreation coordinator with the City of Guelph’s Youth Services.

Bucci acknowledges that this past year has been hard on everyone, especially seniors, not being able to see and spend time with family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participation is free and registration starts Wednesday, March 3 at 7:30 a.m. at recenroll.ca. You can also register by calling 519-837-5699. The deadline for youth and seniors to register is March 31.

Youth should submit handwritten/drawn letters and artwork no later than April 14 by scanning or taking a picture and send to [email protected]. Or drop off at the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, located at 683 Woolwich Street, marking the envelope attention Tonie Macinnis.

Participating seniors will receive letters by May.

Helpful writing tips for youth!

Letters must be legible (large print) and handwritten. No worries if you’re not artistic—make your card how you would you’d like to receive it. Avoid religion. Your letter should resonate with anyone. Exclude the date. Do not reference COVID-19, isolation or quarantine—focus your letter on making the recipient feel good. Embrace creativity! Recipients love when the letters are personal. We encourage you to make your letters colourful and fun—photos, crosswords, and drawings are great! Be kind and thoughtful. This is a one-way letter exchange, so you will not receive a letter back. Receiving nothing in return is part of the beauty of your act of kindness.

Resources

Greetings from Guelph – youth registration

Greetings from Guelph – senior registration

For more information

Jenn Bucci, Recreation Coordinator

Youth Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2678

[email protected]