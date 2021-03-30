Council approves three-year seasonal patio program

Applications are being accepted starting April 1

Guelph, Ont., March 30, 2021– Last night, Council approved a three-year (2021–2023) seasonal patio program to help local businesses with pandemic recovery.

Seasonal patio applications will be accepted for private properties, public sidewalks and in designated downtown on-street parking stalls starting April 1. Road closures of Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street intersection will be in place on weekends between May 21 to September 6 for the 2021 patio season.

“We know Guelphites want to support local businesses, and businesses are looking for ways to generate more revenue and keep employees during these hard times,” says John Regan, General Manager of Economic Development and Tourism. “One of our goals is to help businesses succeed and add value to the community. This program is one way that we can do that. It also provides us an opportunity to better understand how downtown can be better activated in the summer months, and expand outdoor commercial space.”

Patio application process

Only approved seasonal patios will be permitted to be installed. All applications must include a proposed design that follows the City’s patio guidelines, proof of insurance and any required permits or licenses. Businesses can submit an application for review by City staff starting Thursday, April 1 and will be notified directly when a decision has been made on their application.

New this year: pre-approved patio design manual

Businesses planning to use public property for their patios have the option to use a pre-approved patio design to help speed up the application process.

All businesses and workplaces that participate in the patio program should review the updated guidelines from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to ensure employee health and safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses are encouraged to visit guelph.ca/patios for more information on the program and to fill out their applications. Any additional questions can be directed to [email protected].

Mark your calendar: key dates for patio season

April 1, 2021 – Applications open

April 23, 2021 – Applications close

September 30, 2021 – New business applications close

October 31, 2021 – Approved patios must be removed

Resources

Media Contact

John Regan, General Manager

Economic Development and Tourism

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 3567