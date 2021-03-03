Construction notice: York Road closed to through traffic starting end of March

Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue

Notice date: March 3, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street.

Work begins week of March 29

Work is expected to start the week of March 29 and be complete by the end of October 2021, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and detours

York Road will be closed from Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue to through traffic during the construction project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street, Elizabeth Street, and Victoria Road.

Pedestrian access

Portions of the sidewalk along York Road will need to be closed temporarily throughout construction. One sidewalk, either on the north or south side, will always remain open for pedestrians to move through the area. Pedestrians should follow signs and cross over York Road at designated crossings.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Ferra Flooring Carpet One Floor & Home and the Unitarian Congregation of Guelph located at the intersection of Harris Street and York Road both remain open during construction and will be accessible from Harris Street.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit impacts

Guelph Transit Route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca starting in mid March for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]