Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West lane reductions on March 17

Notice date: March 15, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Marshall Excavating to repair a sanitary sewer at 140 Speedvale Avenue West.

Work begins March 17, 2021

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, March 17 and will be completed the same day, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Speedvale Avenue West, in the eastbound curb lane, during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 140 Speedvale Avenue West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Edinburgh Road North and Westmount Road to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Adam Geldart, Supervisor, Wastewater Collection

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2240

[email protected]