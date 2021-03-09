Construction notice: Section of Lowes Road closed starting March 17

Gordon Street to Dawn Avenue

Notice date: March 9, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Kieswetter Excavating to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins March 17

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, March 17 and take about eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lowes Road closed

A section of Lowes Road will be closed to through traffic from Gordon Street to Dawn Avenue during the project. Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closure.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]