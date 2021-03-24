Construction notice: Norwich Pedestrian Bridge construction starts April 6

Notice date: March 24, 2021

About the project

The City is continuing the reconstruction of the Norwich Street Pedestrian Bridge. Work includes removal of the closed non-heritage pedestrian bridge, cleaning and painting of the iron trusses of the heritage bridge, construction of a new self-supporting bridge between the heritage trusses, repairs to concrete elements, and reconfiguration of the east approach to the bridge.

This project involves the preservation of the heritage elements of the existing pedestrian bridge, while constructing a new self-supporting bridge to maintain safe public crossing of the Speed River.

Work is being completed by Marbridge Construction Ltd.

Phase two construction starts April 6

The construction of the new self-supporting bridge, cleaning and painting of the heritage bridge and the will expected to start on or about Tuesday, April 6 and be completed by mid-July 2021.

No pedestrian access and parking lot closed

During this construction work, Norwich Street East will be closed from Arthur Street North to the Downtown Trail adjacent to Cardigan Street. This closure includes the pedestrian bridge over the Speed River, the municipal parking lot next to the bridge, and the trail access from the municipal parking lot to Joseph Wolfond Park East.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways during construction working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]

Jack Turner, Project Manager

GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

519-824-8150 extension 1237

[email protected]