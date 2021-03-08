Construction notice: Lane reduction on Waterworks Place starting March 10

South of York Road
Notice date: Monday March 8, 2021
About the project
The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street.
Work begin March 10
Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, March 10 and should be complete by the end of the day, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
Traffic on Waterworks Place will be reduced to one lane just south of York Road during construction. Traffic will be maintained in both directions.
Pedestrian access
Full pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
226-820-0154
[email protected]