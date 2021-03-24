City repairing a channel in Silvercreek Park March 29

North side of Royal Recreation trail closed between Edinburgh Road South and McCrae Boulevard

Notice date: March 24, 2021

The City is repairing a channel stabilization off the Speed River in Silvercreek Park on Monday, March 29.

Repairs are expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting, and will consist of adding a new channel lining and retaining wall to prevent erosion and protect an intersecting water utility.

The City has hired J.E. Goetz Construction Limited to carry out the channel repairs.

Temporary lane reductions in effect

Wellington Road eastbound lane will have temporary lane reductions throughout the duration of the repairs. Give yourself extra time on your route – delays are to be expected.

Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter or Facebook for live updates regarding service delays or impacts.

Royal Recreation trail closed between Edinburgh Road South and McCrae Boulevard

During the repair, Royal Recreation trail north of the Speed River will be closed between Edinburgh Road South and McCrae Boulevard.

Royal Recreation trail north of the Speed River remains open for use.

Silvercreek Park and parking access remain open

Silvercreek Park and parking lot access off Edinburg Road South remain open for the duration of the repairs.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this information be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kyle Gibson

Project Manager, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]