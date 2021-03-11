City gets over $750,000 from Alectra Utilities for switch to LED streetlights

Guelph, Ont., March 11, 2021– The City received $750,400 from Alectra Utilities through the Save on Energy program for switching nearly 13,000 of Guelph’s streetlights to Light Emitting Diode (LED).

“This is great news for Guelph—both the City and our community,” says Bryan Ho-Yan, manager of Corporate Energy and Climate Change. “As we work towards our goal of using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 for the City’s energy needs, incentives like the Save on Energy program help reduce upfront costs.”

Since October 2019, the LED streetlight upgrades have saved the City about $400,000 in electricity costs and 3 million kilowatt-hours in energy, equivalent to powering 333 houses for a year.

Funds from the Save on Energy program will go towards costs associated with the $9-million city-wide transition to LED streetlights. These upgrades are expected to save the City $14.8 million over a 15-year period and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 189 tonnes per year—equivalent to taking 58 cars off the road.

The LED streetlight project supports the City’s Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future-ready which includes investing in green infrastructure to help mitigate Guelph’s impact on climate change.

The Save on Energy program, developed by the Independent Electricity System Operator, a non-profit organization that ensures the reliability of Ontario’s power system, provides incentives for eligible businesses and residents of Ontario to help support them in reducing their energy use.

Learn more about the LED streetlights upgrades at guelph.ca/led.

Quotes

“The switch to LED streetlights is a win-win for our city, saving us millions of dollars in electricity costs and reducing carbon emissions by hundreds of tonnes. I’m thrilled that it has also earned us these funds from the provincial Save on Energy program,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Council made a commitment to tackle climate change and initiatives like this one show how we are not only reducing carbon emissions but saving on operating costs.”

– Cam Guthrie, Mayor, City of Guelph

“Guelph continues to be a city that leads on environmental and community projects. I’m glad that despite the pandemic, Guelph remained on course and finished the project to replace all 13,000 lights across the city. This will save money while saving energy and shows once again that reducing our energy needs is one of the fastest, most cost-efficient ways to meet our climate obligations.”

– Mike Schreiner, Member of Provincial Parliament

“Our energy experts are committed to working with our municipal partners to achieve their green infrastructure goals,” said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. “This work is an important part of our efforts to build a clean energy future in our communities.”

– Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc.

Resources

View the City’s 2019 sustainability report

Media Contact

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management, Climate Change Office

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]

John Friesen, Manager, Communications and Brand

Alectra Utilities

24/7 media line: 1-833-MEDIALN

[email protected]