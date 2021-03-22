Be a hero on World Water Day: participate in the Water Hero Wanders scavenger hunt!

Key facts

World Water Day is March 22.

The Water Hero Wander scavenger hunt is along the Royal Recreation Trail and takes place March 22–April 22.

Find six Water Hero Wander signs located along the trail to learn facts about Guelph’s water.

Let us know how you’ll protect Guelph’s water by taking six Water Hero pledges and entering to win a surprise prize!

Guelph, Ont., March 22, 2021 – World Water Day is today, March 22 and the City wants to celebrate Guelph’s water with you and your family through a Water Hero Wander scavenger hunt from March 22–April 22 along the Royal Recreation Trail.

We’ve placed six Water Hero Wander signs along the Royal Recreation trail between Lyon’s Park and Royal City Park for you to find. Each sign contains facts about water and information on how to take the Water Hero pledges to protect Guelph’s drinking water supply. Residents who take the Water Hero pledges are automatically entered into a draw to win a surprise prize pack.

How to participate in the Water Hero Wander:

Go to Royal Recreation trail : Look for six Water Hero Wander signs along the trail. Signs are placed on things like benches, gazebos, bridges and existing trail signage.

: Look for six Water Hero Wander signs along the trail. Signs are placed on things like benches, gazebos, bridges and existing trail signage. Learn about Guelph water: Each water drop has educational information about water in Guelph as well as useful tips to help protect Guelph’s water.

Each water drop has educational information about water in Guelph as well as useful tips to help protect Guelph’s water. Take the Water Hero pledge: Tell us how you plan to help protect Guelph’s water by taking the Water Hero pledge. Visit guelph.ca/waterwander or scan the QR code found on each water drop to take the pledge.

Tell us how you plan to help protect Guelph’s water by taking the Water Hero pledge. Visit guelph.ca/waterwander or scan the QR code found on each water drop to take the pledge. Enter to win a prize! By taking the Water Hero pledge, you’re entering a draw to win a prize. Winners will be announced on May 3 and will be contacted directly.

To learn more about the Water Hero Wander scavenger hunt visit guelph.ca/waterwander.

Resources

For more information

Steve Yessie, Water Conservation Program Coordinator

Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 2189

[email protected]