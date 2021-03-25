Accessibility Advisory Committee opportunity

This opportunity is open to residents of the City of Guelph or property owners in the City of Guelph.

Position: Accessibility Advisory Committee

Length of term: 1 year

Posting date: March 25, 2021

Closing date: April 8, 2021

The Accessibility Advisory Committee provides you with an opportunity to provide vision and direction regarding the removal of barriers that exist within Municipal services, practices and programs. The committee advises Council on its accessibility plan, reviews selected site plans and drawings for new buildings or developments to identify, remove and prevent barriers faced by persons with disabilities.

Advisory committees, local boards, agencies, commissions and associations, help the City of Guelph listen and learn how to make Guelph a more inclusive, connected and prosperous city. As local government, we’re reflecting on our role and the values that guide us to ensure our community is a welcoming place for everyone; Black, Indigenous, people of colour, people who identify as members of LGBTQ2+ community, those who have disabilities and other underrepresented groups.

Learning opportunities

Whether you are a first-time volunteer or you have years of experience you will:

Learn more about local government.

Participate in local government decision making.

Give back to your community.

Meeting frequency

The fifteen-member committee meets every second month (beginning February) on the third Tuesday.

Qualifications

Applicants must be residents or owners of property in Guelph and at least 16 years of age or older.

Additional consideration will be given to those applicants who are persons with disabilities, persons without disabilities including those representatives of children with disabilities and persons who are interested in issues related to persons with disabilities.

With few exceptions, those serving on a City board or committee are not eligible for appointment to another board or committee in the same term. Please note that City staff are not permitted to serve as members on a board or committee.

Further details on eligibility requirements are listed in Section B of the City’s Public Appointment Policy.

Learn more about the Accessibility Advisory Committee

For more information on the Accessibility Advisory Committee please visit: guelph.ca/committee or contact Sarah Cunneyworth, Accessibility Coordinator, 519 822-1260 extension 3536 [email protected].

How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, are eligible to apply, please send your application or expression of interest to: [email protected] with Accessibility Advisory Committee in the subject line.

Committee application form (PDF)

Committee application form (online)

Accommodations

The City of Guelph is an equal opportunity employer which values diversity in the workplace. We are therefore happy to accommodate any individual needs in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. If you require an accommodation to participate in the recruitment process, please contact us to make your needs known in advance.