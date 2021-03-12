33 – 37 Arkell Road and 1408 Gordon Street

File number OZS21-002

The purpose of the proposed Zoning Bylaw Amendment is to rezone the subject lands from the current R.1B (Single Detached Residential) and R.3A-46 (Specialized Townhouse) Zones to the R.4A-? (Specialized General Apartment) Zone. This would allow the applicant to develop a mixed use retirement community with retirement apartments, independent living and memory care wings. Dedicated commercial space along Arkell Road is also proposed.

Ryan Mallory

[email protected]