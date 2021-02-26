Water main break on Eramosa Road east of Orchard Crescent being repaired today

Update: water main break repaired and roads re-opened

February 26, 2021

A water main break occurred on Eramosa Road east of Orchard Crescent this morning. There are no health risks as a result of the break. Repairs are complete and Eramosa Road has reopened.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 13 is on a detour.

City services

Minor changes in water pressure may be experienced in the localized area of the break, those who may be impacted have been notified directly.

