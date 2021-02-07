Water main break on Cassino Avenue near Anthony Avenue being repaired today

Cassino Avenue closed at Anthony Avenue

Guelph, Ont., February 7, 2021—A small water main break occurred on Cassino Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. this morning. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Cassino Avenue is closed at Anthony Avenue to all traffic. Alternate routes are available for local traffic and emergency service.

Pedestrian traffic is closed on the north side of Cassino Avenue; however, it remains open on the south side of the road.

Guelph Transit Route 13 is on detour. The temporary stop on Cassino Avenue near Anthony Avenue is out of service. Passengers are asked to use the bus stop at Cassino Avenue and Palermo Crescent.

Approximately 40 homes may experience service interruption while the break is repaired. Affected residents are being notified by City staff.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

Media Contact

Kier Taylor, Supervisor – Metering/Locates

Business Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-837-5627 extension 2164

[email protected]