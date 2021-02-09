The City is updating the Sewer Use Bylaw and wants your input

February 9, 2021

The City is updating the Sewer Use Bylaw (1996)-15202, which regulates what can and can’t go down Guelph’s drains, and wants input from Guelph businesses and residents.

Why are we updating the Sewer Use Bylaw?

The Sewer Use Bylaw was adopted in 1996 and last updated in 2006. Since then Guelph has grown, technology has advanced, and government regulations have changed. An update will ensure the City’s bylaw:

reflects and aligns with industry standards and best practices

complies with government regulations, both federal and provincial

is easy to understand for those who often refer to it (like local businesses)

protects the Speed River and our environment

While all Guelph community members benefit from a well-run sewer system, the bylaw update will particularly impact Guelph businesses and institutions. The City is considering making enhancements to the current Bylaw such as:

sewer discharge charges

overstrength agreements and permits

overall modernization

sanitary & storm discharges

performance & compliance improvements

We want to hear from you

An important part of the bylaw update is hearing from you. The City wants to know that the bylaw update addresses your concerns and we’re happy to answer your questions as we do the update.

You can have your say by:

Visiting our digital open house to learn more about Guelph’s sewer system and what kind of changes we’re proposing in the bylaw update.

Ask us questions and take a quick poll at haveyoursay.guelph.ca from now until March 5.

Stay up to date on our progress by visiting haveyoursay.guelph.ca or guelph.ca.

About the Sewer Use Bylaw

The Sewer Use Bylaw sets out the rules for what can and can’t go into Guelph’s wastewater sewers, that’s anything flushed or poured down drains, and storm sewers where snowmelt and rainwater go before flowing, untreated, into stormwater ponds and local rivers.

This includes rules for the disposal of sewage from systems that are not directly connected to Guelph’s sewer system, like septic tanks or sewage from recreational vehicles (motorhomes and trailers).

The bylaw also sets out how the City will oversee these rules and ensures businesses and residents are accountable for properly disposing of things like oils, fats and grease, and harmful pollutants like cleaning products and other chemicals.

Resources

Wastewater management in Guelph

Stormwater management in Guelph

For more information

Phil McIntyre, Supervisor, Environmental Compliance and Laboratory Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services

519-822-1260 extension 2953

[email protected]

Danielle Anders, Project Manager

GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

905-643-6688 extension 6210

[email protected]