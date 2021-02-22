Register for spring recreation programs March 3

Registration begins Wednesday, March 3 at 7:30 a.m.

Preview registered spring programs (e.g. swimming, fitness classes, and general leisure activities, etc.) at guelph.ca/recenroll. Spring recreation programs start April 6, 2021.

You are encouraged to register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699.

If you are paying with cash, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Note: We’ll issue refunds if programs are cancelled due to low enrollment or COVID-19.

Also, if you are registering your child in swimming lessons (preschool to Swimmer 3), one parent/guardian per child needs to be in the pool.

We’ve updated our COVID-19 screening process for anyone entering our recreation facilities. All visitors must complete an electronic COVID-19 Visitor Screening form before entry. Parents/guardians will complete this for their children as well as themselves before coming into the facility.