Public notice for new signs

The City received applications for variances from the City of Guelph Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended. The requests for variances are for the following properties:

1886 Gordon Street

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 5 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated building sign facing Gordon Street with an area of 2.22 metres squared (m2) to be located on the second storey.

190 Hanlon Creek Boulevard

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 3 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit an illuminated freestanding sign to be located at a distance of 16 metres (m) and 112m from other freestanding signs on the property.

Request for variance from Table 2, Row 3 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated freestanding sign to be located a distance of 16m and 96m from other freestanding signs on the property.

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 3 of Sign By-law Number (1996)-15245, as amended, to permit a non-illuminated building sign with an area of 1.71 m2 to be a height of 2.1m above the ground surface.

How to participate

Reports relating to these applications will be available online on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at guelph.ca. For questions relating to these applications please email [email protected]. These variance applications will be addressed at the Committee of the Whole meeting at 2 p.m. on March 1, 2021. This is a remote Committee meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live. If you wish to speak about these applications or provide a written submission, please register online at guelph.ca/delegate using the “Request to speak at a meeting online” form, email [email protected], or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m.