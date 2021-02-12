On-demand bus service coming to Guelph Transit

Share your thoughts about on-demand pickup locations by Feb. 24

Guelph, Ont., February 12, 2021 – Guelph Transit is introducing on-demand bus service this spring to complement its conventional bus service. The on-demand service moves the City closer to meeting its goals set out in the Strategic Plan priority of Navigating our Future by improving connectivity of the whole transportation system.

“On-demand differs from conventional transit in that there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request-basis. This means more flexibility for our customers as they can book a ride when it’s most convenient for them,” says Robin Gerus, general manager of Guelph Transit.

The on-demand service, starting May 2, can be requested from anywhere in the city and will replace the Community Bus (north and south loops) and route 16 Southgate. The service will also extend into the Hanlon Creek Business Park, located west of the Hanlon Expressway in the city’s south end.

“On-demand is not a door-to-door service like our mobility service, but it does run on a customer’s schedule,” explains Jason Simmons, manager of Transit Operations at Guelph Transit. “Customers will be able to schedule a ride using the free app, by phone or from our website, and the bus will pick up and drop off at pre-set locations throughout the city.”

The only on-demand stops already in place are those in the two business parks. Customers travelling to these areas will catch the on-demand bus at the existing bus stop at Clair Road and Gordon Street. Return trips will also stop at this location, which is serviced daily by the route 99 Mainline every 15 minutes.

Service to the two business parks is the same as conventional service hours and on-demand service to other areas in the city is Monday to Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There is no additional cost to take an on-demand trip; just use regular transit fare for the ride.

Have your say!

Guelph Transit is asking customers and the public to help identify popular pickup and drop-off locations before on-demand service begins this spring.

“We want to hear from our customers and all residents about where on-demand pickup and drop-off locations should be placed,” adds Simmons. “This public input, along with our transit Planning and Scheduling staff expertise, best practices and the locations of existing bus stops, will help us make the best decisions on where to locate the on-demand stops.”

Use the mapping tool at haveyousay.guelph.ca, the public can put pins on the map to show where a virtual or physical bus stop should go. Deadline to provide input is February 24.

People who can’t participate online can email [email protected] or call 519-822-1811/TTY 519-826-9771.

This new on-demand (micro transit) service, which addresses service to the Hanlon Creek Business Park and other areas of the city with low ridership, is funded within Guelph Transit’s current operating budget approved by Council on December 2 as part of the City’s 2021 budget.

“Not only does on-demand service improve connections to workplaces in Guelph that don’t have bus service, it improves connectivity across the community,” says Gerus. “We’re excited to provide new transportation options that make taking the bus easy, convenient and tailored to the needs of our customers.”

Media contact

Jason Simmons

Manager, Transit Operations

Guelph Transit

519-822-1260 extension 3469

[email protected]