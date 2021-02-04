Help confirm land use plans for York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood

Complete online survey by February 25

Guelph, Ont., February 4, 2021 – We want your feedback on recommendations for land use in the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood. Land use refers to the purpose of the land, for example, residential, commercial, recreational or industrial.

Join our virtual public open house and take the survey

Attend a virtual open house on Thursday, February 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. to learn more about recommendations from the study and ask your questions. Participate in the open house live on guelph.ca/live or the City of Guelph Facebook page.

Complete the online survey before February 25 to share your thoughts about the draft land use study recommendations and suggest changes. Can’t do the survey online? Request a hardcopy by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2327.

Recommendations for the York and Elizabeth neighbourhood

The draft land use study makes recommendations for four areas in the neighbourhood to:

change some existing land uses

improve active transportation routes and connections

protect cultural heritage resources

add parkland

reduce floodplain hazards

improve road design and review road connections and truck routes

maintain industrial land uses

Next steps

City staff will present the draft York Road and Elizabeth Street land use study recommendations to Council on March 8. Members of the public can delegate or submit written comments about the draft land use study by registering online or contacting the City Clerk’s office at [email protected] by 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5. Council is expected to receive the final land use plan for approval in May.

About the study

This work is part of a study of the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood that looks at how we currently use land in this area and how we might change land use in the area to contribute to growth in our city. The study area runs along York Road from Stevenson Street South—capturing part of Johnson Street—to Watson Parkway South and is bound by the rail line to the north. The study area also includes the south side of York Road between Stevenson Street and Victoria Road.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Senior Policy Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]