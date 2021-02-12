Guelph to reopen facilities with COVID-19 measures in place (again)

Guelph moving out of shut down into level red/control Ontario’s COVID-19 Framework

Guelph, Ont., Friday, February 12, 2021 – As of Tuesday February 16, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health moves out of shut down into level red/control in Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open.

“We have to make good decisions if we want to keep our rinks, pools, and local businesses open. Let’s not mess this up,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We’ve sacrificed a lot to come this far, it’s up to us to prevent another shutdown or a third wave.”

“We are cautiously optimistic. We know everyone will be excited to return to our recreation centres, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we get our new screening and booking processes up and running.” says Colleen Clack-Bush deputy chief administrative officer for Guelph’s Public Services. “Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has detected a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the area, so it’s more important than ever to keep our distance wear our masks, keep our hands clean as we reopen facilities and resume programs and services.”

City facilities will reopen when all staff have been reoriented and trained on new COVID-19 guidelines and health and safety measures. All employees and visitors at City facilities will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear masks as instructed. All measures are intended to protect visitors, employees, their families and our community.

City recreation centres open February 18

Drop-in programs, pool and ice rentals start February 18. Customers must register for drop-in programs, and may do so up to 72 hours in advance. Guelph Transit bus passes, City gift cards, large waste item tickets, and waste cart exchanges will also be available starting February 18.

Registration for spring recreation programs begins on March 3. Programs are scheduled to start April 4. The City will issue refunds if programs are cancelled due to low enrollment or COVID-19.

Guidelines for indoor rinks, pools and programs

Up to 10 people can participate in classes or train in areas with weights or exercise equipment. People using weights or exercise equipment must stay three metres apart. Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training, and participants must stay at least two metres apart (no contact, practices or games). No spectators are permitted other than one-parent or guardian per child.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules and registration information.

Outdoor rinks, parks, playgrounds and trails

At level red, up to 25 people can use Guelph’s fenced dog parks, and outdoor skating rinks. Users should wear masks, stay at least two metres away from people they don’t live with, and bring hand sanitizer.

Team sports are not permitted at level red. People can use hockey sticks, pucks, and low pond-style nets provided by the City on community ice rinks provided they’re not used for team sports or games. To reduce the risk of injury, the City of Guelph does not permit full-sized hockey nets on community rinks, and skating is not permitted on storm ponds.

Hockey equipment is not permitted on the Market Square Rink.

Visit guelph.ca/parks for more information.

City Hall and Provincial Offences Court

Service counters remain open to the public. Visit guelph.ca for online services.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open on Saturday mornings. Up to 75 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of vendors and shopping guidelines.

Guelph libraries open

The Scottsdale branch will continue offering curbside pickup service only, all other branches are open from in-person service, browsing, and computer use. Visit guelphpl.ca for details.

Guelph Museums reopen February 16

Guelph Museums will reopen with a maximum of 10 visitors allowed indoors. Museum visits must be scheduled in advance at guelphmuseums.ca.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit service continues on a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday. Sunday is regular service. Essential trips only. Masks are required.

River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre

The River Run Centre and Sleeman Centre remain closed to the public. Visit riverrun.ca for digital performances.

Provincial COVID-19 guidelines as of February 16

Highlights of provincial regulations are included below. For a full list of COVID-19 guidelines at level red visit covid-19.ontario.ca

Gathering and close contact at level red

Stay at least two metres away from people you don’t live with. Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, you can have close contact with one other household.

Events and social gatherings:

Indoors 5 people

Outside 25 people

Only go out for essential reasons, such as:

work

school

groceries

pharmacy

health care

helping vulnerable people

exercise and physical activity

Work remotely, where possible.

Restaurants and bars

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery are permitted. Restaurants or bars can sell or serve alcohol 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Up to 10 customers can dine indoors if there is least two metres between tables. Up to four people can sit at a table, and all seated customers must provide contact information.

Stores

Supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores must limit indoor shopping to 75% of capacity

All other retail (includes discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores, garden centres) must limit indoor shopping to 50% of capacity.

Fitting rooms cannot be right next to each other.

All customers must answer screening questions about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before they come into malls.

To report a concern about a gathering or business

The City is educating people and businesses and responding to concerns.

Resources

