Goldie Mill Park and ruins reopens February 18

Guelph, Ont., February 17, 2021 – After two years of remediation and repair work, Goldie Mill Park and ruins reopens to the public February 18.

Crews are on-site removing fencing today and tomorrow morning, and park and trail users are asked to stay away from the fenced area until this work is done.

Crews will be planting new trees in the area later this year.

Site bookings available starting February 18

The Goldie Mill ruins are open for event bookings for the 2021 season from May 1 until Thanksgiving in line with the province’s COVID-19 response framework: Keeping Ontario Safe and Open. To book the site contact us a 519-837-5678, email [email protected] or visit the City’s facility booking webpage.

Soil remediation work finished

In 2016, the City closed off parts of Goldie Mill Park and ruins after sinkholes appeared. Soil testing in 2017 showed chemicals in the soil that could pose health risks, and the City took immediate action to address this and ensure public safety. All remediation work is now done.

Goldie Mill Park is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority and managed by the City.

