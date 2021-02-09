Construction notice: Stevenson Street reduced to one lane north of York Road starting February 16

Between York Road and Smith Avenue

Notice date: February 9, 2021

About the project

As part of the York Road reconstruction project, the City of Guelph is completing water and sewer pipe replacement on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street. The project was paused for the winter and will resume in April 2021. Investigative work is required on Stevenson Street before construction can resume.

Work begins February 16

Investigative work is expected to begin on Tuesday, February 16 and will take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Stevenson Street South reduced to one lane

Work will be happening in the southbound lane of Stevenson Street just north of York Road. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with only one lane open to vehicles. A flag person will be directing traffic at the intersection of Stevenson Street South and York Road to help move traffic through the intersection, one direction at a time. Expect delays if travelling in this area.

Pedestrian access

There are no impacts to pedestrian access during this work. All sidewalks remain open.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]