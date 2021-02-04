City repairing sanitary sewer on Monday

Ironwood Road closed between Hilldale Crescent and Sagewood Place on February 8

Notice date: February 4, 2021

The City is repairing a sanitary sewer on Monday, February 8 on Ironwood Crescent. Construction will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be complete on the same day.

Ironwood Road closed to traffic in both directions

Ironwood Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Hilldale Crescent and Sagewood Place for the duration of the repairs.

Pedestrian sidewalks are not impacted by the construction.

Guelph Transit

Project updates

