City repairing sanitary sewer on Monday

Ironwood Road closed between Hilldale Crescent and Sagewood Place on February 8
Notice date: February 4, 2021
The City is repairing a sanitary sewer on Monday, February 8 on Ironwood Crescent. Construction will begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to be complete on the same day.
Ironwood Road closed to traffic in both directions
Ironwood Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between Hilldale Crescent and Sagewood Place for the duration of the repairs.
Pedestrian sidewalks are not impacted by the construction.
Guelph Transit
Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter and/or Facebook for service interruptions.
Project updates
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Peter Gallina, Lead Hand Wastewater Collection
Wastewater Services, Environmental Services
519-822-1260 extension 2012
[email protected]