City removing Ash trees from Royal City Park starting March 8

We’re removing 21 ash trees affected by Emerald Ash Borer from Royal City Park starting March 8. The work will take three days, weather permitting.

The service road and trails on the north side of the river will be closed between 7 a.m.–3 p.m. daily. The trails on the south side of the river remain open.

Trees scheduled for removal have been marked with an orange “x”. This work is a part of a larger strategy to manage ash trees affected by the emerald ash borer.

We understand that removing these trees will change the look of the natural area at the park. We will replant with a variety of species including hackberry, Kentucky coffee, London plane, red and sugar maple and tulip trees to enhance the biodiversity of Royal City Park.

About the Emerald Ash Borer in Guelph

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees by feeding under their bark. We have been monitoring its presence since 2002. EAB is expected to destroy close to all of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]