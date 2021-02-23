City releases 13 ward boundary options for review

Help narrow down options by March 14

Guelph, Ont., February 23, 2021 – The City has released 13 ward boundary options for the community to review online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca until March 14, in addition to a report from the consultant explaining each option.

The ward boundary options include configurations of four, five, six, eight, 10 and 12 wards, with recommended Council composition options for each.

“When Watson and Associates Economists Ltd. created the 13 ward boundary options, they considered the feedback received from the community during our engagement in January that prioritized the four factors of population, projected growth, communities of interest and natural boundaries and geographic features,” says Dylan McMahon, manager of Legislative Services at the City of Guelph.

There were 220 people who participated in the prioritization survey, with equal population the highest-scoring priority. Each option considers all four priorities, and reflects the community’s key priority of equal population across wards, now and in the future as Guelph grows.

The ward boundary map options were created using population data based on small geographic units of the city, now and in 2031. This information is available through Guelph’s open data portal.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the preliminary options by March 14 to help staff and the consulting team narrow down the options. Further engagement will be done in April before a report to Council in June with final recommendation for ward boundaries and Council composition.

How to have your say on the ward boundary options

Take the survey online

View the maps, read the report and take the survey online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

Attend a virtual town hall

The City will host two virtual town halls to discuss the ward boundary options and understand what the community likes and doesn’t like.

Wednesday, February 24, 1:30-3 p.m.

Watch online using WebEx (password is CityCouncil2021), the City website or our Facebook page.

Dial in at 1-416-216-5643 (access code: 179 544 5819)

Wednesday, March 10 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Watch online using WebEx (password is CityCouncil2021), the City website or our Facebook page.

Dial in at 1-416-216-5643 (access code: 129 047 4669)

Call us during open office hours

Wednesday, February 23 – 6-7 p.m. (Dylan McMahon 519-822-1260 extension 2811)

Friday, February 25 – 11-noon (Lindsay Cline 519-822-1260 extension 2440)

Monday, March 1 – 10-11 a.m. (Dylan McMahon 519-822-1260 extension 2811)

Wednesday, March 3 – 6-7 p.m. (Lindsay Cline 519-822-1260 extension 2440)

Tuesday, March 9 – 3-4 p.m. (Dylan McMahon 519-822-1260 extension 2811)

Thursday, March 11 – 6-7 p.m. (Lindsay Cline 519-822-1260 extension 2440)

Media contact

Dylan McMahon, Manager

Legislative Services, City Clerk’s Office

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2811

[email protected]