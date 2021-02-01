City of Guelph services during COVID-19

The situation is changing quickly. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph for updates.

How many COVID-19 cases in Guelph?

Gathering limits and fines

Guelph Bylaw and Police enforcement January 25 to February 1, 2021

A summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges will be updated every Tuesday.

Guelph Bylaw

Responded to 21 complaints about gatherings, issued six charges $750 plus admin fee (total $880)

Responded to six complaints about non-essential businesses (no charges)

Responded to six complaints about outdoor recreation (no charges)

U of G Campus Police

Investigated unsanctioned gatherings January 15-18, issued 12 charges $750 plus admin fee (total $880)

Responded to three gatherings January 25 to February 1, 2021, issued 10 charges $750 plus admin fee (total $880)

No indoor gatherings at home during province-wide shutdown

Do not visit any other household or allow visitors in your home. If you live alone, consider having close contact with only one other household. Up to five people can gather outdoors if there is room for people who don’t live together to stay two metres apart.

Report a gathering or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

Protect yourself and others from COVID-19

stay at home, especially if you feel sick

only go out for work, school, groceries, pharmacy, health care, helping vulnerable people, and physical activity; work remotely, where possible.

If you must go out, stay two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with

wear a mask over your nose and mouth anywhere you can’t stay two metres away from others – even outside

wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer

Thank you for wearing a mask

Wearing a mask or face covering helps protect people around you, their families and our community. In Ontario, you are required to wear mask over your nose and mouth on the bus, inside City facilities, local businesses, and private commercial vehicles.

People don’t have to show proof a any health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. Masks are not required for people who:

are under the age of 5 years either chronologically or developmentally;

can’t breathe safely while wearing a face covering;

have a medical reason including but not limited to, respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information.

Stay informed. Stay safe.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Take the self- assessment if you’re worried you were exposed to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) or have symptoms.

Cough, fever, shortness of breath, or other symptoms?

Call 226-773-1922 to make an appointment at the assessment centre, 400 Southgate Drive if:

you have COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever etc.), or

you have had contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, or

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health tells you to get tested for COVID-19

No symptoms?

Call 519-763-3431 to make an appointment at Shopper’s Drug Mart, 7 Clair Road if:

you do not have COVID-19 symptoms

you live, visit or work at a long-term care home, homeless shelter, or other congregate living facility

you are a farm worker

you are an international student that has passed your 14-day self-quarantine period

you require a test for international travel

you are Indigenous

Search for other drug stores offering COVID-19 tests

Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency

Learn more about COVID-19 testing and results

City services – what’s open, what’s closed

Building permits and inspections

The City will continue issuing permits and conducting inspections for essential construction and will not carry out inspections on non-essential construction projects until the Province lifts restrictions. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is selling bus fares and large garbage item tickets and accepting payments for invoices, parking tickets, pet licences, and property taxes at City Hall Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only.

Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

View all COVID-19 updates to City Council

Garbage and recycling

Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines – please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Up to 50 people can shop indoors. Visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket for a list of food vendors and shopping guidelines.

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelph.ca/guelphshops. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums and McCrae house are closed. Visit guelphmuseums.ca for virtual experiences.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You may attend court remotely by audio. Before attending your new court date or any previously-scheduled court date, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor.

For more information , please call 519-826-0762 extension 2900 or email [email protected]

Guelph Public Library

During the province-wide shutdown, all branches will offer curbside pick only. Visit guelphpl.ca for other digital services, hours and guidelines.

Guelph Transit

Masks are required, essential trips only.

$750 fines for riders who refuse to wear a mask. Most people know masks are required on the bus; most people can, and most people do (THANK YOU). Wear your mask and help protect other people who may not be able to wear one (e.g. young children, people with medical condition or disability).

Only use transit for essential trips, and do not use transit if you are feeling sick. Visit guelph.ca/transit for schedules and fare information.

Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service.

Guelph Transit administration offices are open for appointment only, until further notice. Call 519-822-1811 to book an appointment if picking up lost and found item or to buy fare media.

Market Square skating rink

Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (weather permitting).

Up to 25 people are allowed on the ice during each 45-minute skating session. Sessions start at at the top of every hour. No reservations needed. Stay at least two metres from anyone you don’t live with, and leave the ice at the end of your session.

Check the live feed and rink status at guelph.ca.marketsquare

Parks, playgrounds, rinks and trails

If you see a crowd, try another spot or come back another time. Let’s share the space and slow the spread.

See which trails are maintained all winter

Up to 25 people can use fenced dog parks and the skate park.

Outdoor rinks are run by volunteers (THANK YOU!)

Up to 25 people are allowed on the ice. No reservations needed. Please wear a mask and stay two metres from people you don’t live with. No team sports, games or practices during shutdown (no hockey sticks, pucks, balls or nets on the ice).

Visit guelph.ca/parks for more information.

Portable washrooms open this winter

Please wear a mask inside and sanitize your hands before and after use.

Riverside Park (Riverview Drive and Marilyn Drive)

Royal City Park north

Silvercreek Park

Joe Kaine Park

Centennial Park

Eastview Community Park

E. Hamilton Park

Exhibition Park

Hanlon Creek Park

South End Community Park

St. George’s Park

Grange Road Park

Eramosa River Park

York Road Park

Howitt Park

Larry Pearson Park

Lyon Park

Recreation programs and facilities

All City recreation facilities are closed during the province-wide shutdown. Visit guelph.ca/recreation to register for winter recreation programs.

Road and sidewalk changes

Temporary road and sidewalk changes allow people walking and cycling to stay 2 metres apart. Changes include closing one lane of traffic to provide extra space for people walking and cycling, creating one-way sidewalks and putting signs ahead of narrow sidewalks/trails asking people to yield to oncoming pedestrians.

Water meter replacements paused

Guelph’s water meter replacement program is paused during the province-wide shutdown

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

housing or emergency shelter . Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19 .

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Businesses in control or lockdown, or previously modified Stage 2 restriction regions can apply for rebates to help with fixed costs, including PPE , property tax and energy bills. Find out if your business is eligible.

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

Media contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2611

[email protected]