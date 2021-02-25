City launches online appointment scheduling for select services

Guelph, Ont., February 25, 2021 – Commissioner of Oaths appointments, Freedom of Information requests, and picnic shelter reservations can now be booked online.

The City of Guelph recently launched an online booking calendar at guelph.ca/book to make it easy and convenient for people to schedule appointments for select City services.

“This new online tool gives people the opportunity to book an appointment from the comfort of home or from anywhere, choosing a date and time that works best for them,” says Stuart Robertson, program manager of Web and Digital at the City. “This action also eliminates the need for people to stand in line as we continue to limit the number of people in our facilities as a way to reduce the potential risk of COVID-19 spread and keep our residents safe.”

How to book

Commissioner of Oaths

The Commissioner can witness signatures for certain documents such as the provincial gifting of vehicles, foreign pension validation documents, or legal name change documents required by the province.

Commissioner of Oaths appointments can be booked at guelph.ca/commissioner or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603.

Freedom of Information

Anyone can ask for any information that the City may hold, including documents containing their own personal information. Booking an appointment for a Freedom of Information request can be done at guelph.ca/access, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 519-822-1260 extension 2349.

Picnic shelters

Also, starting today, residents can ditch the paper application and request a picnic shelter reservation for Riverside Park, South End Community Park or Guelph Lake sports fields at guelph.ca/picnic. However, if the rental is for a special event, please call 519-837-5678 to speak with a Special Event team member. All picnic shelter users must follow COVID-19 outdoor gathering limits as directed by the provincial government and public health.

Robertson explains that more City services will be added to the online booking calendar in the coming weeks and months. They include:

Building permit questions

Building records requests

Building Services inquiries

Business licences

Committee of Adjustment applications

Driveway, curb cuts and fence questions

Inspection questions

Marriage ceremony

Pool and hot tub questions

Property records requests

Rental housing questions

Zoning inquiries

This new online tool is funded within Information Technology’s current operating budget, approved by Council on December 2 as part of the City’s 2021 budget. There is no additional cost to offer picnic shelter reservations as this booking calendar is built into the existing recreation registration system, recenroll.ca.

“Using technology is one way the City is improving how it delivers services to the public,” adds Robertson.

