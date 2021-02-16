Building Services February 16, 2021 notice to customers

As you may be aware, the Provincial government has lifted essential workplace limits on construction in Guelph as of today, Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Moving forward, please follow the process below for building inspections.

Building inspections

Please schedule inspections online by 3 p.m. the day before you require an inspection and we will make every effort to complete the inspection the next day. If you require assistance with our inspection services please call 519-837-5614.

Please only schedule the inspections you need to proceed with your project. Depending on the number of inspection requests, we may need to reschedule.

Inspection requirements during COVID-19

Where possible, the building or suite should be completely vacant at time of inspection.

at time of inspection. If the site super/lead/homeowner accompanies the inspector (at the inspector’s discretion), they will be asked about their health and travel history, including if they have been to regional hot spots. This will determine if the inspection can continue and/or the level of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the inspector. A minimum physical distance of 2 metres (m) must be maintained at all times.

If it is not possible for the building or site to be completely vacant at time of inspection, a minimum physical distance of 2m must be maintained at all times between anyone in the building or on the site and the inspector.

For occupied dwellings and small businesses that are open, the owner, operator or site supervisor are to advise other family members, staff or workers to avoid stairs and hallways and the area being inspected for the duration of the visit and to keep 2m away from the inspector. Also, please ensure there is a clear path of travel and no people from the entrance to the location of the inspection.

the owner, operator or site supervisor are to advise other family members, staff or workers to avoid stairs and hallways and the area being inspected for the duration of the visit and to keep 2m away from the inspector. Also, please ensure there is a clear path of travel and no people from the entrance to the location of the inspection. For large construction sites, the site supervisor is to post spotters at stairs and pathways when requested to ensure there is a clear path of travel from the entrance to the location of the inspection and to ensure no workers are in the area being inspected and to keep 2m away from the inspector.

the site supervisor is to post spotters at stairs and pathways when requested to ensure there is a clear path of travel from the entrance to the location of the inspection and to ensure no workers are in the area being inspected and to keep 2m away from the inspector. In addition to maintaining 2m between anyone in the building or on the site and the inspector, please wear a non-medical mask or homemade face covering to further reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

COVID-19 and construction sites

The Ontario Ministry of Labour continues to carry out measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 on construction sites. Please ensure that you are doing your part to limit the spread of COVID-19, including following the Ontario Governments guidelines.

Building permits

The City of Guelph continues to accept all building permit applications online. We are remotely processing and issuing them electronically.

If circumstances change, we will update the information with as much advanced notice as possible.

We are all in this together. Thank you again for working with us to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information

Building Services

519-837-5615

[email protected]