Water main break on Silvercreek Parkway North between Paisley and Westwood being repaired today

Traffic reduced to single lane in both directions

Guelph, Ont., January 23, 2021—A large water main break occurred near 40 Silvercreek Parkway North between Paisley Road and Westwood Road this morning. There are no health risks as a result of the break. Crews are on site to complete the repairs.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Pedestrian traffic remains open, and transit routes and stops in the area are not affected, although there may be delays due to traffic slow downs in the area.

Repairs are expected to take most of the day.

Approximately 11 homes and a large private town home complex may experience water outages or reduced water pressure while the break is repaired. Affected residents will be notified by City staff.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.