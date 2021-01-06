Water main break on Ironwood Road being repaired today

Ironwood Road closed to traffic in both directions between Sagewood Place and Hilldale Crescent

Guelph, Ont., January 6, 2021—City crews are responding to a water main break on Ironwood Road today. Repairs are expected to be finished by early tomorrow morning, January 7. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Ironwood Road is closed to traffic in both directions between Sagewood Place and Hilldale Crescent. Please try to avoid the area until repairs are complete.

Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter or Facebook for any route changes and service interruptions.

Minor changes in water pressure may be experienced in the localized area of the break, those impacted have been notified directly.

Some noise and light due to construction may be experienced by those living or working in the area where the break has occurred.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook (facebook.com/cityofguelph) and Twitter (twitter.com/cityofguelph) should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

