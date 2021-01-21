The people have spoken: new playground designs announced for five Guelph playgrounds

Construction scheduled for spring 2021

The results are in! New playground designs have been chosen for Bullfrog Pond, Clair, Kortright Hills, Westminster Woods and W.E. Hamilton Parks.

Bullfrog Pond Park

The new park at Bullfrog Pond features forest themed playground with twister slides for senior and junior children along with a multiple-user disc-style swing and multiple climbing features including a spider web cable climber.

Download the Bullfrog Pond Park playground design

Design by: Henderson

Clair Park

The new park at Clair features nature-themed play equipment with different shades of green-coloured components featuring a tube slide, rock climbing wall, merry-go-round, overhead climbing, tree fort, multiple spinning toys and swings for children of all ages and abilities.

Download the Clair Park playground design

Design by: New World Park Solutions

Kortright Hills Park

The new park at Kortright Hills features colourful blue and green play equipment featuring double side-by-side slides for both junior and senior aged children, as well as swings assembled on a ten-foot high swing bay.

Download the Kortright Hills Park playground design

Design by: ABC Recreation

Westminster Woods Park

The new park at Westminster Woods features fort-like play structures connected by suspension bridges including musical elements, a mixture of overhead and cable climbers, spinning toys, and multiple swings.

Download the Westminster Woods Park playground design

Design by: Park N’ Play

W.E. Hamilton Park

The new park at W.E. Hamilton features two slides, including a roller slide similar to Riverside Park’s playground, spinner, miniature playhouse, climbers, play panels and swings.

Download the W.E. Hamilton Park playground design

Design by: Play Power Canada

Construction will start in spring and be complete by the end of summer 2021, pending any changes to municipal construction projects related to COVID-19. We’ll share on our Facebook and Twitter feeds when the new playgrounds are open.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]