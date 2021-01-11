Sleeman Breweries renews the naming rights to the City’s Sleeman Centre for another decade

Guelph, Ont., January 11, 2021 – The City of Guelph and Sleeman Breweries are renewing a 10-year contract for the naming rights to the Sleeman Centre located at 50 Woolwich Street.

The City and Sleeman Breweries have had a successful 13-year partnership of the facility which accommodates 4,981 visitors at a time. The venue hosts concerts, family events, trade shows, conferences, memorial ceremonies and sporting events. Over 200,000 fans and patrons enjoy events at Sleeman Centre each year.

“The last 13 years have been a successful business partnership between the City of Guelph and Sleeman breweries,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, Deputy CAO of Public Services at the City. “We’re glad to have continuity in such a vibrant and vital community space.”

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with the City of Guelph,” says John Sleeman, Founder and Chairman of Sleeman Breweries. “We have enjoyed watching the Sleeman Centre become a connection point for our community and we are proud to be associated with this first-rate facility. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to market our brewery and brands to visitors at the Sleeman Centre, and to be associated with the continued growth and success of the Guelph Storm Hockey Club.”

The naming rights of the facility will continue as the Sleeman Centre until it expires on June 30, 2030.

The Sleeman Centre is currently closed due to COVID-19. Watch for updates at guelph.ca/covid-19.

About Sleeman Breweries Ltd.

Sleeman Breweries Ltd. is the third-largest brewing company nationwide. The company has built an impressive portfolio of beer brands in Canada that includes well-loved Canadian brands such as Sleeman, Okanagan Spring, Wild Rose and Unibroue, along with world-class beers including Sapporo and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Sapporo Breweries Ltd., known for its rigorous Japanese brewing standards, acquired Sleeman in 2006. The company now markets and/or distributes world-class domestic and imported products and is home to more than 1,100 employees nationwide.

Media contact

Danna Evans, General Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2621

[email protected]

Nick Porcellato, Director of Industry and Government Affairs

Sleeman Breweries

519-826-5439

[email protected]