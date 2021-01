The west side parking lots at Riverside Park, including the lot off Woolwich Street and the gravel and paved lots off Marilyn Drive are closed on January 11, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to remove lighting displays from Sparkles in the Park.

Riverside Park and its amenities remain open to the public and parking is still available in the parking lot off Woodlawn Road and Riverview Drive.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]