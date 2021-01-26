Residential plow out scheduled for Guelph January 26 at 7 p.m.

Please move parked cars off the street

Guelph, Ont., January 26, 2021 – A residential plow out is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. tonight and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are plowed.

When will roads get plowed?

Roads are typically completed 24 hours after a storm has stopped. We plow main roads first, followed by secondary roads. Residential streets will be plowed last. Please give us until 24 hours after a storm before submitting a service request.

When will sidewalks and multi-use paths get plowed?

Guelph’s 660 kilometres of sidewalks and multi-use paths take three days to clear. Stretched end-to-end, they’re the same distance between Guelph and Montreal. We appreciate your patience as we work to get them cleared.

Residents can use the Plow Tracker map to track where plows are and sign up for email alerts on plow outs, all from guelph.ca/snow.

When will trails get plowed?

Trails can take up to three days to clear. While we’re not required to clear snow from trails, we do clear some of our trails it because our community benefits from it.

How you can help:

Allow for extra commute times and drive according to road conditions

Never pass a snow plow

If you’re able, please help clear sidewalks near your property

Keep fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow

Shovel a spot for your waste carts, or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb

Move parked cars off the streets to make room for snow plows and emergency vehicles

Continue to check guelph.ca/snow, Facebook and Twitter for updates about City services that might be affected by the weather including recreation programming, public transit and garbage pickup.

Resources

Plow Tracker and email updates subscription

Winter parking restrictions

Snow Angels

Thank a plow driver

For more information

John Gaddye, Supervisor

Roads and Right of Way, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2038

[email protected]