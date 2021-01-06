Proposed development in your community – Eastview Road, Edinburgh Road North and Woolwich Street

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Monday, February 8, 2021

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

About the planning applications

78 and 82 Eastview Road (File: OZS19-004) – Ward 2

The subject lands are located on the north side of Eastview Road between Starwood Drive and Auden Road.

The property owner has revised their development concept and is now proposing 30 cluster townhouses as well as a five (5) storey, 40-unit apartment building.

To accommodate the revised proposal, the Zoning Bylaw Amendment application was resubmitted to the City and now proposes to rezone the subject lands from the current Urban Reserve (UR) zone and Specialized Residential Single Detached with a Holding Provision (R.1B-39(H)) zone in part to the General Apartment (R.4A) zone, Cluster Townhouse (R.3A) zone, Wetland (WL) zone and Conservation Land (P.1) Zone.

The planner to contact for this application:

Michael Witmer, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2790

[email protected]

265 Edinburgh Road North (File: OZS20-012) – Ward 3

The subject lands are located on the east side of Edinburgh Road North between London Road and Willow Road.

The property owner is proposing to redevelop the lands to include two (2), seven-storey apartment buildings with a total of 141 residential units as well as a separate two (2) storey commercial building.

As part of the redevelopment, the applicant has applied to amend the Official Plan from the existing ‘Service Commercial’ designation to the ‘Medium Density Residential’ designation with site specific policies.

The applicant has also applied to amend the Zoning Bylaw from the current Service Commercial One (SC.1) zone to a Specialized General Apartment (R.34-?) zone with site-specific regulations.

The planner to contact for this application:

Michael Witmer, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2790

[email protected]

721 Woolwich Street (File: OZS20-015) – Ward 2

The subject site is approximately 0.4 hectares in size and located on the northeast corner of the intersection of Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive.

A Zoning Bylaw Amendment is proposed to permit the existing motel building to be renovated into 32 supportive apartment units.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Katie Nasswetter, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, January 29, 2021 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]