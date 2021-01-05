Notice of Public Meeting: Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge proposed Official Plan amendment

Guelph City Council will hold a statutory public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act on a City-initiated Official Plan amendment for the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge. The meeting will take place:

Monday, February 8

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

Subject lands

The proposed Official Plan amendment applies to the lands and river crossing from the west end of Emma Street to the east end of Earl Street, at the location of the planned Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge.

Purpose and effect of the amendment

The purpose and effect of the proposed Official Plan amendment is to add a site-specific policy to Section 4.1.2 of the Official Plan to implement the Schedule B Municipal Class Environmental Assessment preferred alternative for the Emma Street to Earl Street pedestrian bridge. This policy would permit essential transportation infrastructure within the following natural heritage features and areas and their established buffers for the purpose of implementing the preferred alternative: Significant Wetlands; Significant Woodlands; and Significant Wildlife Habitat.

Purpose of the meeting

The purpose of the meeting is to provide more information about the amendment and is an opportunity for public input. No recommendations will be provided at the public meeting and City Council will not be making any decision at this meeting. A recommendation report will be prepared and presented at a subsequent meeting of City Council.

The planner to contact for this application:

Leah Lefler, Environmental Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2362

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the proposed Official Plan amendment you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, February 5 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, February 5 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Background information on the study area, Environmental Assessment and preferred alternative is available online at guelph.ca/living. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to the proposed Official Plan amendment, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]