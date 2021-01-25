New community garden proposed for Oak Street Park

Have your say by February 14, 2021

Have your say on the proposed community gardens

January 25, 2021 – A new community garden is proposed for Oak Street Park, located on Oak and Hickory streets.

We want to hear what you think about the garden proposal by participating in an online survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca by February 14, 2021.

View the map of the proposed community garden locations

We want to know:

How you feel about the proposed community garden?

What you think of the proposed location?

How do you feel about participating in the garden if it’s approved?

Next steps

We will use your feedback, alongside professional opinion of experts and examples within other community gardens in Guelph, to help determine if the proposed garden will benefit Oak Street Park users. Once we’ve made a decision, we will follow up with you to let you know our final results.

About Guelph’s Community Gardens

The community garden program encourages volunteers to use City parks as locations for fruit, vegetable and pollinator gardens that benefit the community. Having fruits and vegetables grown just around the corner in your park brings a whole new meaning to local food. Pollinator gardens provide a food source for a variety of wildlife including insects and some bird species. Visit guelph.ca/communitygardens to learn more.

For more information

Jay Cranstone, Natural Areas Stewardship Technologist

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2655

[email protected]