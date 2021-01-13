Media statement: Memorandum of understanding for redevelopment of 200 Beverley Street expired

Guelph, Ont., January 13, 2020 – A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the City of Guelph, ARQi R&D Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Wellington, Dufferin, Guelph to create a mixed-use development at 200 Beverley Street expired December 31, 2020.

The City and ARQi R&D Inc. were unable to reach an agreement on the terms and conditions for an agreement of purchase and sale.

The City is working on next steps and plans to bring recommendations for moving ahead with site redevelopment to Council later this year.

The City continues to work with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to file the Record of Site Condition by the end of 2021.

Media contact

John Regan, General Manager

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

[email protected]