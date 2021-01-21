Margaret Greene Park ruled out as power substation site

Mayor, Ward Councillors welcome Metrolinx decision

Mayor Cam Guthrie and Ward 4 Councillors Mike Salisbury and Christine Billings are applauding the news that Metrolinx has listened to the community’s concerns and permanently ruled out Margaret Greene Park as a potential site for a power substation to support rail electrification.

“I’m thrilled that Metrolinx has responded to the concerns of the community, City staff, and elected officials. We said that a city park is not the right place for this infrastructure, and they heard us,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Added Ward 4 Councillor Christine Billings, “This was a united effort. There were public meetings, a Council motion, letters and e-mails, a meeting with the Minister of Transportation at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference, and many discussions at the staff level. With this news today, that effort has paid off. This is truly a win for the neighbourhood.”

Metrolinx has reported that they were unable to identify another suitable site for a power substation that meets their technical requirements and has minimal impacts on the community. In addition, due to hydro supply issues along the corridor, Metrolinx has put their study on hold.

The City continues to work with Metrolinx to prepare for all-day, two-way GO service to ensure better regional transit for Guelph – a priority identified in Guelph’s Community Plan and strategic plan.

“This issue has forged a renewed commitment to communications between Metrolinx, the Ministry of Transportation, and the City of Guelph,” said Ward 4 Councillor Mike Salisbury. “I’m thrilled that Margaret Greene Park is protected. I’m also pleased with the relationships that have been built to ensure the community has a voice in future changes.”

Resources

Metrolinx updates Kitchener Line GO Expansion Plans – rules out Guelph’s Margaret Greene Park as power substation site

Metrolinx in Guelph

Media Contacts

Mayor Cam Guthrie

[email protected]

519-837-5643

Ward 4 Councillor Christine Billings

[email protected]

519-826-0567

Ward 4 Councillor Mike Salisbury

[email protected]

519-827-7398