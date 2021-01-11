Live from the River Run celebrates local band, The Kramdens

Guelph favourites play from stage to audiences at home

GUELPH, ON January 11, 2021 – They’ve played at high-profile music festivals, on national television, hundreds of shows in bars and even backyards, earning The Kramdens a reputation as one of Canada’s best live acts. You can expect them to bring the same energy when their performance streams live on Saturday, February 20 at 8:00 pm from the River Run Centre stage while audiences watch online from home. This is the second Live from the River Run performance with support from TD Bank Group.

The Kramdens include well-known CBC Radio host Craig Norris on vocals and keyboard, Steve Knox on guitar, Robert Leader on drums and vocals, Mike Ostler on bass and vocals and Michael Plater Findlay on guitar and vocals. The five piece Guelph band has been playing together for 31 years and promise an energizing show that will have you dancing in your living room.

“Live from the River Run performances focus on supporting local artists and connecting with audiences in our community and beyond. Safely, online” says Theatre Manager, Bill Nuhn. “The Kramdens was a natural fit for our second performance in the series.”

2020 was set to be a momentous year for The Kramdens. Besides celebrating their 30th anniversary, they were set to launch their new record, Remember Where We Are, with an extensive tour. Of course, like everything else in 2020, that all changed. Even so, The Kramdens continued to write and record a follow up to their seven studio albums, with the eighth set to launch in 2021—on their 31st anniversary year.

“It’s always an honour when The Kramdens are able to be on River Run’s stage” says front man Craig Norris. “It will be a unique experience, but we are looking forward to bringing you some songs from our back catalogue, some from the new record, and maybe even a couple of brand new, just-finished tunes. We cannot wait!”

Access to watch The Kramdens Live from the River Run is free. To receive a link to the livestream performance, visit riverrun.ca/in-the-spotlight and sign up for the In the Spotlight e-newsletter. The link will be emailed to subscribers on Saturday, February 20th and a recording will be available until midnight on Monday, February 22nd. No in-theatre audiences are permitted for this performance.

The Kramdens is presented by River Run Centre as part of the series of Live from the River Run digital performances with support from TD Bank Group and in partnership with Borealis Grille & Bar. This performance also receives funding support from the Ontario Arts Council and the SOCAN Foundation. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges our season sponsor Richardson Wealth.

For more information

Nicole Neufeld

Program Manager, Development and Marketing

City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]