Guelph joins Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities

Guelph, Ont., January 25, 2021 – Tonight, City Council unanimously endorsed a resolution for Guelph to join the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities, a network of Canadian local governments committed to diversity and inclusion that is coordinated by the Canadian Commission for the United Nation’s Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“This is an important way for Guelph to learn from what other municipalities are doing, as we continually strive to be a more welcoming, inclusive and diverse community,” said Mayor Guthrie. “It also reflects and affirms Council’s unanimous commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

This resolution represents an important step forward as the City pursues three interconnected streams of work to achieve its anti-racism, inclusion, diversity and equity goals. In addition to signing a formal declaration to join, the City has endorsed the Coalition’s 10 Common Commitments and will formalize a plan of action to foster change.

“The time has come to eliminate systemic racism in our community. The only way to make real, sustainable progress is if we work as one community to address the historic and systemic racism in our institutions, practices, services and policies,” said City of Guelph Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Stewart. “We have to look within ourselves and our organizations and be willing to question how we work and support our local BIPOC community. Working towards the 10 common commitments of the Coalition of Inclusive Communities will ensure the City of Guelph does our part to help create an inclusive community free of racism and discrimination.”

“As a city and a community, we are working to embed equity into our policies and practices, creating cultures of belonging for this generation and the next to thrive and flourish,” said Marva Wisdom, a Guelph-based community builder and lead consultant for the development of Guelph’s Community Plan.

Member municipalities of the Coalition work collaboratively and share resources to promote social inclusion, establish policies aimed at eradicating racism and discrimination in all its forms, and ultimately, promote human rights and diversity.

“The Canadian Commission for UNESCO is thrilled to welcome the City of Guelph as the latest member municipality to join the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities. In joining the Coalition, Guelph is publicly undertaking a laudable commitment to continue fighting racism and discrimination in all of its manifestations, and will join a national network of municipalities committed to doing the same,” said Mohammad Mousa, Programme Officer and Coordinator of the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities with the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. “Creating and fostering inclusive communities for all residents is a collaborative and ongoing process, and we are so glad to welcome Guelph in into our family of municipalities committed to taking meaningful action.”

Resources

City staff report to Council on the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities

City reflects on initial steps toward anti-racism, diversity and inclusion goals (news release)

Guelph’s Community Plan

Coalition of Inclusive Municihttps://guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/community-plan/palities background and membership

Media Contact

Jodie Sales, General Manager

Strategy, Innovation and Intergovernmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3617

[email protected]