Guelph-Wellington paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

Guelph, Ont. January 8, 2021 – A member of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service has been infected with COVID-19 while caring for a patient. Two other paramedics who were in close contact are self-isolating and waiting for test results.

This is the fourth member of the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic service to catch the virus, three of whom have recovered and returned to work.

“The paramedic is suffering mild symptoms and we hope they recover quickly,” says Stephen Dewar, Chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service. “We’re grateful to have had so few cases so far. I’m proud of the team for being well-prepared and diligent with their personal protective equipment. They’re taking good care of themselves, each other and our community.”

There is no expected impact on response times or emergency services. Replacement paramedics are filling scheduled shifts, all ambulances are staffed and continue responding to emergency calls.

The Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health and the City of Guelph continue encouraging employees, residents and businesses to take precautions to prevent the spread; only go out for essentials, don’t have visitors in your home, and don’t visit other people’s homes, stay at least two metres away from people you don’t live with, wash your hands, and wear a mask where required.

