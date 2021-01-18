Guelph Fire crews respond to apartment building fire

Guelph, Ont., January 18, 2021 – On Saturday, January 16, Guelph firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the city’s downtown core.

Firefighters responding at about 2:31 a.m. to the property at 141 Woolwich Street found a fourth floor unit on fire and smoke in the common hallways.

The fire was quickly put out and crews worked to ventilate smoke from the rest of the building. Guelph Transit provided buses for displaced residents to stay warm until they were allowed to return to their units. The building’s management also quickly engaged a restoration company to assist with the cleanup efforts.

One person was transported by Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service to Guelph Hospital for smoke inhalation and has since been released. There were no injuries to emergency services personnel.

The Guelph Police Service and Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire.

Special thanks to the Guelph Police Service, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, Guelph Transit, and the Guelph Humane Society for their support at the fire scene.

