Guelph COVID-19 complaints and charges update

Two charges issued at one residence this weekend

Guelph, Ont., January 18, 2021 – The provincial government is calling for more enforcement of public health and safety measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the weekend, the Guelph’s Bylaw team visited several large retail stores and responded to concerns about COVID-19 guidelines.

Bylaw calls and charges

inspected several big box stores – no charges issued

responded to six calls about businesses not following guidelines – no charges laid

responded to 15 calls about residential gatherings – issued two charges at one residence, $750 each

Starting tomorrow, the City will post a weekly summary of bylaw calls and charges on guelph.ca/covid19 each Tuesday. Enhanced public health and workplace safety measures are in effect for all of Ontario and expected to be in place until at least Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Most people are following guidelines – thank you

“Today, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported that the seven-day average number of positive tests and confirmed cases has gone down for the first time in weeks. We’re not ready to celebrate just yet, but we’re really hoping this is the start of a new trend. Thank you to everyone who has been and continues doing their part to slow the spread of this virus,” Colleen Clack-Bush, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City’s Public Services.

Thankfully, most people in Guelph have been following the guidelines and doing their part to protect themselves, their families and our community. While provincial rules and regulations may change, most people understand the underlying idea is to reduce contact with people they don’t live with.

Provincial emergency and stay-at-home orders

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers may disperse crowds, but will not enter people’s homes or randomly stop people while they’re out driving, walking, running, cycling, skating etc. People should go out for work, groceries, healthcare and exercise as needed. There is no requirement for everyone to be home at a certain time of day.

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers are authorized to:

Disperse or issue tickets/fines for indoor gatherings involving people who don’t live together

Disperse or issue tickets/fines for outdoor gatherings of more than five people who don’t live together

Issue tickets/fines to people who refuse to wear a mask or face covering as required indoors and on public transit

Issue tickets/fines to businesses that do not comply with COVID-19 guidelines

Set fines

Failure to comply could result in a $750 fine

Obstructing anyone from performing an activity could result in a $1000 fine

Obstructing anyone from perform their duty could result in a $10,000 fine

Report a concern

Learn more about Ontario’s enhanced public health and workplace safety measures

To report a concern about gatherings or business not following COVID-19 guidelines

Provincial regulations

Provincial emergency order O Reg. 82/20 under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020, S.O. 2020, c. 17

Provincial stay-at-home order O Reg. 11/21 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. E.9

