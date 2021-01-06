Downtown snow removal starts January 6

We’re removing snow from the downtown area overnight on January 6 and 7 from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Please do not park your cars on the street between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. so that we can complete the work quickly and efficiently. You can park in municipal lots, including the Baker Street lot, Macdonell Parking Lot and the West Parkade instead. Municipal lots are free to park between the hours of 6 p.m. — 8 a.m.

Snow removal activities and equipment may temporarily increase noise in the downtown area. We appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation as our crews do their best to maintain the area during winter.

For more information

Terry Dooling, Manager of Public Works

Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3346

[email protected]